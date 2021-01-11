According to the Athletic (subscription required) as part of David Ornstein’s weekly Monday column, Jarrod Bowen has triggered a raise clause with his latest Premier League appearance for West Ham.

The Athletic report that the winger, who joined from Hull in a £22m deal last January, has netted a ‘significant’ increase to this wages owing to a contract clause that has been triggered.

Bowen’s outing in the Hammers’ 1-0 win in their last top-flight fixture against Everton marked his 30th appearance for the club, securing him a raise to his weekly wages described as ‘sizeable’.

Bowen contributed a goal and four assists in his 13 appearances after his career-changing mid-season switch, with the 24-year-old following that up with four goals and two assists already this season.

The Hereford academy graduate is one of the key reasons why David Moyes side are sitting 10th in the Premier League table as we approach the midpoint of the season.

The Athletic add that Bowen is contracted until the summer of 2025, the east London outfit’s decision to splash the cash this time last year has really paid off so far.

The right-winger offers all-around attacking quality from the flank for the Hammers, something that has been extremely valuable considering the woes of club-record signing Sebastien Haller – who has now been sold to Ajax – and the injury troubles of the side’s other quality striker option in Michail Antonio.