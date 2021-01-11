Clubs are going to have to get creative during the transfer window if they want to secure certain players, the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with the financial aspects.

In order to not overstretch themselves, we may well see clubs resorting to looking at youth players or those with potential rather than splashing out millions on established stars.

To that end, both West Ham and Leeds are showing interest in Ipswich Town’s highly-rated 6ft 5in centre-back, Elkan Baggot, according to Football Insider.

The report states that the 18-year-old has turned down a professional contract at Ipswich, with a recruitment source noting that the Premier League duo are looking at acquiring his services this month.

With three weeks left of the window to do a deal, there’s ample time for either the east Londoners or the Elland Road outfit to get their man.

Though he may be one for the future, it’s also believed a huge social media following in his native Indonesia, could open up potential commercial deals for whichever club manages to convince him.