Roman Abramovich considering return of former Chelsea boss to work alongside Frank Lampard

Chelsea FC
Roman Abramovich is considering bringing Avram Grant back into the picture at Chelsea to help out Frank Lampard, according to Sky Sports.

Lampard has been enduring a tough time of late at Stamford Bridge, tougher than any he has ever experienced in his short management career to date.

While he has vast experience in the game of football, he is still a baby when it comes to management, with his backroom staff being equally inexperienced at this level.

MORE: Chelsea open to letting Spanish duo leave this month, as well as Emerson for the right deal

As a result, Roman Abramovich could look to intervene, or so Sky Sports believe. Their report claims that former short-term boss Avram Grant is being lined up for a potential return.

Grant has the best points-per-game ratio out of any Chelsea boss in the Abramovich era and has vast amounts of experience as a manager.

Though it’s unclear whether Lampard would take kindly to any intervention from the Chelsea owner, he ought to accept the assistance – as it could save his job.

