Official confirmation: Defender signs along the dotted line with Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Rob Holding has extended his contract with the club.

Holding has been a mainstay in Arsenal’s back-line under Mikel Arteta, with their mixed fortunes this campaign no fair reflection on his quality as a defender.

The 25-year-old is highly-rated at the Emirates, hence why the club have rewarded him with a new contract – initially running until 2024, with the option for a one-year extension.

?? @RobHolding95 has signed a new long-term contract until 2024, with an option for a further year — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 12, 2021

Arsenal fans will feel their club has work to do in the January transfer window, but half the problem for the club in recent seasons has been keeping hold of their star performers.

While Holding stops short of that bracket, for now, he’s an important player to have in the squad, nonetheless, and appears central in Arteta’s plans for the future.

Speaking to the club’s official website as they announced the news, technical director Edu revealed the club’s thinking behind extending his contract:

“We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension. He is 25 years old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he’ll be with us during these important years. Rob has shown great quality and maturity on and off the pitch in recent months and is developing well. We are looking forward to Rob continuing his progression in the years to come.”