Mikel Arteta provides glimmer of hope with injury update on Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a bit of hope on the fitness of Gabriel Martinelli after his latest injury setback.

The young Brazilian looked hugely impressive in his first season at the Emirates Stadium last season, but has struggled for playing time in recent months after a lengthy spell on the side-lines.

Almost immediately after returning, Martinelli picked up another knock, but Arteta has now suggested that it might not have been as bad as it initially seemed as he’s already shown a small improvement.

Discussing Martinelli’s situation, Arteta admitted he felt for the player, but gave a slightly more optimistic update on his prognosis.

“Well we don’t know how bad it is, he’s getting a scan this morning,” the Spanish tactician said, as quoted by the Metro.

“It didn’t look good after the game because he was in a lot of pain but yesterday he tested a little bit better.

“So let’s hope that we have a scan today and it’s not as serious and we can have Gabi back ready soon. But we will know more tomorrow.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope Martinelli can come back from this, as the 19-year-old looks like being one of their most promising young talents.

Martinelli scored ten goals in all competitions last season despite being a teenager in his first season in English football.