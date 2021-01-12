Arsenal finally seem to have turned the corner under Mikel Arteta, after what was an horrific beginning to the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

The north Londoners were, at one stage, perilously close to the relegation zone, but after a few positive results, are now looking upwards once more.

The Gunners are still a few players short of being an outfit that can consistently challenge the top four, however, there is the option of bringing in some new talent if they’re able to achieve one thing over the next couple of weeks.

“Arsenal want to conclude the deal with Mesut Ozil as soon as possible,” journalist, Fabrizio Romano, said on the Que Golazo Podcast, cited by the Daily Express.

“Because they need to go for a quality midfielder, so selling him is so important for Arsenal.”

The ball is very much in Ozil’s court of course.

Although there appears to be firm interest from Fenerbahce to free him from his Arsenal hell, the midfielder would have to take a reported drop in wages of £260,000 per week.

If he stays at Arsenal until the summer when his contract runs out, he’ll have picked up another cool £7m approximately by then.

Should he decide to stay put, at least fans of the north London outfit will realise exactly what his motivation is.