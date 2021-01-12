Mesut Ozil comments on Emile Smith Rowe rise as youngster replaces him in the Arsenal team

Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil has commented on the rise of youngster Emile Smith Rowe, who has recently shone in his number ten role in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners have endured a difficult start to the season and many fans will be questioning the wisdom of Arteta axing Ozil from his squad, with the German playmaker known for being a world class creative talent on his day.

Still, Smith Rowe has recently come into the team and looked a hugely promising talent, looking very capable of giving Arsenal what Ozil used to give them in the attacking midfield department.

It’s clear Ozil holds no hard feelings towards the 20-year-old, as he responded to a question about him in a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

See below as Ozil praised Smith Rowe’s impact, saying he’s shown that playing with a number ten still has its place in modern football, despite it being slightly less common in the top sides in recent years…

He made the difference in the last couple of games as a No 10 – really happy for him… and that he showed that playing with a No 10 still can make sense in today’s football. ???@emilesmithrowe https://t.co/GDJeYTcSkz — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

It seems Ozil rates Smith Rowe highly, and that’s some compliment for an up-and-coming young player.

Arsenal fans may never see Ozil representing them on the pitch again, but he conducted himself with class in yesterday’s Q&A.