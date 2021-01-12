Atletico Madrid interested in signing Manchester United star

Atletico Madrid are interested in poaching Edinson Cavani at the end of the season, according to Don Balon.

Manchester United poached free agent Cavani at the tail end of the summer transfer window.

Considering his performances to date for the Red Devils, it’s remarkable to think that no other club was interested in signing him previously.

One team who has found themselves in need of reinforcements upfront now, albeit too late to sign the former Napoli and PSG man, is Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side lost Diego Costa at the start of the month, with Sky Sports reporting that Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is closing in on a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, with that move only initially being a loan, Don Balon believe that Atletico will assess Dembele’s performances before deciding whether another striker will be necessary.

If the decision is made that one is, the Spanish outlet believe that Cavani could be a target, with his Man United contract due to expire at the season’s end.

The potential stumbling block here is that Man United confirmed on their official website at the time of Cavani’s capture that they have an option to extend his deal by another year.

All things considered – why wouldn’t they? And why would he depart?

We’re a long way off considering this rumour likely to materialise.