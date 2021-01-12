Menu

Atletico stat sums up madness of Premier League as Man United go top

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are leading their respective divisions – but with completely juxtaposing defensive records.

United, who were not in the title conversation a month or two ago, went top of the Premier League tonight with a 1-0 victory over Burnley, with Paul Pogba’s deflected effort separating the two sides.

Across the continent in snowy Spain, Atletico Madrid strengthened their grip on the summit with a 2-0 victory over Sevilla – another clean sheet for Diego Simeone’s men.

Their defensive record is just silly, having conceded 18 goals less than their league-leading counterparts Man United, having played just one game less.

This stat shared by Rich Jolly on Twitter sums up just how crazy the Premier League has been this time around – and how incredibly sturdy Simeone has made his back-line over the years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hanging by a thread after the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham – he’s now on track to emulate former boss Sir Alex Ferguson. What a season, what a league!

