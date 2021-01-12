The mess that Josep Maria Bartomeu has left Barcelona in is slowly but surely coming to light.
The former president, who resigned last year rather than be pushed out by what appeared to be a successful vote of no confidence, has maintained an incredibly low profile since leaving the Camp Nou.
And well he might.
According to La Vanguardia and cited by the Daily Mail, the club now have half a billion euros worth of net debt, topped up by €400m of ‘runaway’ debt.
Incredibly, €420m of this falls due for payment within a year, which is clearly an amount that’s well beyond the capabilities of the club owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s without taking into account player wages which account for approximately 70 percent of the club’s outgoings.
Aside from any other operational issues, whomever is elected on January 24 will need to address this problem as a matter of urgency.
If they’re unwilling or unable to do so, FC Barcelona being no more is a scarily realistic prospect.