Barcelona forced to shelve January plans after no-one shows an interest in ace

There’s been plenty of talk about Barcelona selling multiple squad players to raise funds for a few transfers this month, but there is a major problem in that nobody actually wants them.

Carles Alena could only be offloaded on loan to Getafe so that’s unlikely to free up much room, while it also looks like Junior Firpo won’t be going anywhere either.

A report from Goal had confirmed that the left-back was one of the main contenders to be sold in the winter window, but they’ve failed to drum up any serious interest and he now looks likely to stay.

They do suggest that Granada made a tentative enquiry but it’s become clear that they don’t have the money required to make a serious offer, so it does make you wonder if Barca will be able to sign anyone at all this month.

The desperately need some cover in the centre of their defence due to multiple injuries and another attacking option would also be welcome, but none of that can happen if they can’t offload any of their fringe players.

Firpo was expected to initially challenge Jordi Alba for a spot before taking over from him in the long-term, but he’s failed to really break into the side and an exit still looks like his best option.