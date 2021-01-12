As Leicester City look to keep pace with both Manchester United and Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers needs all hands on deck.

An injury or two at this stage can have a marked effect on a team’s aspirations over the next few weeks, but that’s something that Rodgers will have to deal with.

According to Het Belang van Limburg cited by SportWitness, Dennis Praet has suffered a hamstring tear and will be sidelined for approximately three months as a result.

Whilst Praet hasn’t been a regular for the Foxes since November, his absence could become a thorny issue as Leicester go deeper into the season and their strength in depth is tested.

Under Claudio Ranieri, it was an unexpected dream for the club to win their first ever top-flight title, however, Rodgers has got them playing in such a manner that a second Premier League wouldn’t be a surprise.

In order to keep pace with the top two, he’ll want to ensure that the rest of his squad remain injury free.