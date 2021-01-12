There has to come a time when the authorities say enough is enough.

Brentford have now seen their next two fixtures, against Bristol City and Reading, postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the club according to Sky Sports.

As with other clubs who have suffered a similar fate, their training ground has been closed with immediate effect, with all staff and players forced to self-isolate.

With this happening on a weekly basis now, it is throwing the integrity of the various competitions into question.

As it is, there must be a huge question mark over when all of the postponed fixtures will be played, and that’s before any more clubs suffer the same fate.

The condensed nature of this season has meant games have been crammed in already, and clubs, particularly those who have players in the European Championship, won’t want to either end the season in the same way.

Extending the season, meaning there’s no break before the tournament, isn’t really an option either.