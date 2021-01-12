According to the Express via La Lazio Siamo Noi, Chelsea are ahead of several European sides, as well as fellow Premier League teams with the Blues showing the most interest in signing Lazio’s Raul Moro.

La Lazio Siamo Noi report that the Serie A giants signed the attacker from Barcelona in the summer of 2019, for a fee of €6m, but Moro has yet to firmly break into the first-team.

Moro, who turned 18 years old just over a month ago, made his professional debut six months ago with a one-minute appearance off the bench in a clash against Juventus.

The Italian outlet report that Moro’s representatives have deemed that the ace has found himself at a ‘crossroads’ point regarding his future, with a lack of first-team chances leaving an exit to be eyed.

La Lazio Siamo Noi claim that of the ace’s European and Premier League admirers, Chelsea are showing interest ‘above all’, however an unnamed Italian side have sounded out the possibility of a transfer.

With the Spain Under-18s international’s contract expiring in the summer of 2022, agent Junior Minguella has deemed that the situation needs to be addressed with this comment:

“There is no possibility that he will go to Salerno (Lazio’s feeder club), rather there are greater chances of him leaving Lazio. If Inzaghi or the club don’t want him, we have top clubs interested in him.”

Moro got the chance to take a snap with Cristiano Ronaldo after his professional debut:

You just know Raul Moro was gonna ask for a picture. pic.twitter.com/9fYfwxU12X — SIDNEY (@sidneydiogu) July 22, 2020

Moro has contributed 11 goals and three assists for Lazio’s Under-19s side but has still been unable to win over first-team boss Simone Inzaghi, which is perhaps unlucky.

10 of Moro’s goal contributions have come in eight appearances for the Under-19s this season, it’s clear that the talent has outgrown this level.

Moro has been left on the bench for each of the five Serie A matches that he’s been called up to the senior side for, it’s not surprising to see that an exit is being considered to kickstart his pro career.

La Lazio Siamo Noi’s report reiterates that Lazio don’t want to make the same mistake they did with Pedro Neto – he saw minimal action in a two-year loan spell that included an obligatory permanent deal – and was sold to Wolves in 2019, he’s now become a top-flight star and Portugal international.

The Express report that a summer switch seems more likely for Moro. A move to Chelsea would likely offer the ace the platform for first-team football.

However, it would perhaps initially come via joining the Blues’ army of talents on loan, before he’d have the chance to follow in the footsteps of many Chelsea aces and break into Frank Lampard’s first-team.