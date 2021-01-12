Agent of Chelsea ace drops major hint over summer transfer

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could be heading to Napoli on a permanent transfer in the summer after his loan spell with the club this season.

The France international has endured a difficult few years since moving to Chelsea from Monaco in 2017, having been sent out on loan a few times now without managing to earn a permanent contract somewhere else.

It seems highly unlikely Bakayoko has a future at Chelsea, but he does now look to be performing at a high level again with Napoli so far this season.

His agent has now told Radio Marte, as quoted and translated by Goal, as saying that a permanent move to Napoli will be the player’s priority in the summer.

“It’s too early to talk about that (a permanent move), there are many things that must be considered,” the player’s representative said.

“He is on loan until the end of the season and he hasn’t talked to the club yet, but staying at Napoli would be a nice opportunity, so we will see.

“He has played for many clubs, but he is happy at Napoli. The results are there and this club would be an ideal option for the future.

“Napoli are title contenders; a positive ending is in everyone’s interest. Napoli will be his priority in June.”

Chelsea fans will surely be relieved that Bakayoko may finally be on his way, with the Blues surely in need of shifting some of their unwanted squad players to free up money on the wage bill and raise funds for new signings.