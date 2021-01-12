The latest Chelsea transfer news is here, with some key updates coming in from a variety of sources, including an interesting claim from Rio Ferdinand!

First up, reports in Spain claim that Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich is personally keen on a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is also a target for Real Madrid, but it looks like the Blues are stepping up their interest as they prepare to replace both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

Haaland would undoubtedly be a big upgrade on those two after his exceptional scoring record with Dortmund, and he could even be a better option than Timo Werner after his disappointing start to life at Stamford Bridge.

One name who continues to be linked with Chelsea is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who is one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League.

Rice has also been linked with Manchester United, but former Hammer Rio Ferdinand believes his “wish” is to join CFC.

“I don’t think he goes this window, I think he stays there for the remainder of the season. I don’t think he’s the kind of kid who is going to push to leave right now,” Ferdinand said.

“If it happens, it will be between the clubs. I don’t think he’s going to be the person that instigates it.”

He added: “Good luck to him. I think it’s inevitable he will go but I think – if I’m being realistic – he will go in the summer and I think it would be to Chelsea if he had his wish.”

Finally, the agent of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has strongly hinted at a permanent move to loan club Napoli.

“It’s too early to talk about that (a permanent move), there are many things that must be considered,” the player’s representative said.

“He is on loan until the end of the season and he hasn’t talked to the club yet, but staying at Napoli would be a nice opportunity, so we will see.

“He has played for many clubs, but he is happy at Napoli. The results are there and this club would be an ideal option for the future.

“Napoli are title contenders; a positive ending is in everyone’s interest. Napoli will be his priority in June.”