Peter Crouch weighs in on Man United’s controversially disallowed first-half goal vs Burnley

Peter Crouch has weighed into the debate after Harry Maguire had a goal controversially ruled out during the first-half of Burnley vs Manchester United.

The referee ruled out Maguire’s first-half header after he adjudged there to be a foul on the defender through the process of scoring. VAR had the option to overrule the referee, but stuck with the original decision, even though the contact didn’t appear to be too considerable.

Was the right decision made here? https://t.co/Gq5UT8qFNC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 12, 2021

Who better to give their take on the incident than a man who has scored more Premier League headers than anyone else ever to walk this Earth?

Step forward, Peter Crouch.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham striker took to Twitter at half-time to cast doubt over whether he would still be a member of the Premier League 100 club, had incidents of this nature always resulted in the goal being disallowed.

Not sure I’d have many goals left if maguires was no goal ? — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 12, 2021

Crouchy was all elbows and hanging arms, too – so he’s got a point!

What do you think, should it have stood?