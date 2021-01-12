Video: Pundit suggests changes Premier League could make to prevent football being suspended

Darren Bent has suggested that the Premier League take extra measures to deal with rising coronavirus cases among footballers.

While it is a relief football has not been suspended like in the first lockdown last year, it seems clear something needs to change quickly in order for games to keep going.

See below as Bent suggests a stricter bubbling system similar to something seen in the NBA, which would see footballers isolated together at somewhere like St George’s Park…

? “We’ve seen [secure bubbles] work, the NBA did it for 3 months.” ? “It would bring numbers down & you can keep track of players.” ??????? “You could do it at St. George’s Park, there’s enough pitches there.” Darren Bent says a PL bubble would help football avoid suspension. pic.twitter.com/KFnQXjFo3J — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 12, 2021

These ideas certainly seem worth considering as it would be a blow to see yet more restrictions coming in in these difficult times.

As Bent says, having football to follow from home is a major source of comfort for people whose mental health will no doubt be in a poor place due to less social contact and less opportunities to go outdoors.