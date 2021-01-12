Rio Ferdinand makes claim about Declan Rice transfer “wish” amid Chelsea & Man United links

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has discussed one of the major transfer sagas of the moment involving his old clubs West Ham and Manchester United.

The former England international is a big fan of Rice, who has become one of the most highly rated young players in Europe in recent times after shining for the Hammers.

This has unsurprisingly led to Rice being linked with bigger clubs, with the Daily Mirror suggesting that he’d favour a move to Chelsea over Man Utd if the opportunity came along.

Ferdinand also believes Rice’s “wish” would be to return to Stamford Bridge, having had a spell in the Blues’ academy earlier in his career.

“I don’t think he goes this window, I think he stays there for the remainder of the season. I don’t think he’s the kind of kid who is going to push to leave right now,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“If it happens, it will be between the clubs. I don’t think he’s going to be the person that instigates it.

“I think he’s quite a laid-back kid in that sense but he’s a driven kid. He’s someone who wants to achieve, better himself and improve.

He added: “Good luck to him. I think it’s inevitable he will go but I think – if I’m being realistic – he will go in the summer and I think it would be to Chelsea if he had his wish.”

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will definitely get a deal done for the 21-year-old, but it could be fine business for them as he’d give them a potential upgrade in both defensive midfield and central defence.

It’s a blow for United, however, as they could also do with strengthening in those departments, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now not looking too far away from becoming title challengers again.

Whoever wins the race for Rice could gain a huge advantage in the hunt for major trophies in years to come.