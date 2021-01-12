Eintracht Frankfurt have delighted their supporters by officially sharing some comments from sporting director Fredi Bobic, with Luka Jovic set to return on loan from Real Madrid.

Bobic, a winner of 37 caps for Germany during his playing days, has confirmed that the striker is on the ‘verge’ of being re-signed on a loan deal, with just a ‘few things’ left to be sorted out.

Bobic, who has hold this chief role with Frankfurt for four-and-a-half-years now added that a ‘medical’ is one of the things left to be handled, for example.

Jovic has now been cast aside by Zinedine Zidane, having struggled since he was signed from Frankfurt 18 months ago for an initial fee of initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

With the 23-year-old making just five appearances so far this season, starting in three and failing to register a single goal contribution, a return to the club that thrust him into stardom may be ideal.

Jovic spent two seasons with Frankfurt as part of a two-year loan from Benfica which was made permanent before they cashed in the big bucks on offer from Los Blancos.

The Serbian scored nine goals and added two assists in his first season which saw 27 appearances, before tearing it up in 18/19 with a phenomenal 27 goals and seven assists from 48 outings.

Jovic has started just 11 of his 32 appearances for Madrid, scoring just twice and laying on two assists, the star’s hopes of making it in Madrid have also been massively hindered off-the-pitch troubles.

Frankfurt should be the perfect destination for Jovic to reignite himself after such a disastrous spell with Madrid, he could provide the firepower they need to push up from ninth in the Bundesliga table.

In all fairness, Jovic’s season to date has shown some promise of rejuvenation via his impressive performance for the Serbian national team during the October and November breaks.

The centre-forward scored three goals and provided two assists in those four appearances for Serbia after returning to action for the national team.

If anyone’s capable of getting Jovic back on track, it will be Frankfurt, Madrid will be hoping he can impress so they can either recover some of the massive fee they paid or offer the seemingly unlikely hope of an important role for Los Blancos in the future.