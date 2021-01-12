Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich is reportedly eager to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The wealthy Russian gave Blues manager Frank Lampard plenty to spend in last summer’s transfer window, with big names like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy coming in.

Now Chelsea could be lining up another exciting move as Don Balon claim Abramovich is eager to sign Haaland, who could help replace out-of-favour duo Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud up front.

Haaland is one of the best young players in the world at the moment, showing his incredible finishing skills in recent times with a stunning record of 35 goals in 34 games for Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international is sure to move to an even bigger club at some point soon, with Chelsea a potentially good destination for him.

Lampard is putting an exciting squad together, and Haaland could undoubtedly flourish alongside players like Werner and Havertz in attack.

It would also be a boost for neutrals to see Haaland move to the Premier League at some point during his peak years.