Menu

Roman Abramovich pursuing superstar transfer to replace two Chelsea players

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich is reportedly eager to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The wealthy Russian gave Blues manager Frank Lampard plenty to spend in last summer’s transfer window, with big names like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy coming in.

MORE: Frank Lampard drops potentially significant Jadon Sancho hint

Now Chelsea could be lining up another exciting move as Don Balon claim Abramovich is eager to sign Haaland, who could help replace out-of-favour duo Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud up front.

Haaland is one of the best young players in the world at the moment, showing his incredible finishing skills in recent times with a stunning record of 35 goals in 34 games for Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international is sure to move to an even bigger club at some point soon, with Chelsea a potentially good destination for him.

erling haaland

Erling Haaland is a rumoured transfer target for Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘Hasn’t really delivered’ – Deeney says this Arsenal player and not Willian should be focus of supporter ire
Rio Ferdinand makes claim about Declan Rice transfer “wish” amid Chelsea & Man United links
Man United in talks with highly-rated 17-year-old wanted by Spanish giants

Lampard is putting an exciting squad together, and Haaland could undoubtedly flourish alongside players like Werner and Havertz in attack.

It would also be a boost for neutrals to see Haaland move to the Premier League at some point during his peak years.

More Stories Erling Haaland Olivier Giroud Roman Abramovich Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.