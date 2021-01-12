FA Youth Cup to be suspended due to worsening COVID-19 landscape

According to The Athletic, this year’s edition of the FA Youth Cup will be suspended as a result of the worsening coronavirus landscape in the United Kingdom.

The FA Youth Cup has oftentimes provided us with the chance to see the best young talent the country has to offer before they are given their chance in the first-team.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount have all had to prove their worth in the FA Youth Cup before being afforded senior opportunities.

However, those looking to impress this time around will have to remain patient, as The Athletic report the competition will be suspended with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

There appears to be every intention to finish the competition at the end of the current lockdown period, just as it was resumed and completed last time around.

For now, though, the FA are going to have to hit the pause button.