According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano with reference to Marca’s Jose Felix Diaz, Luka Jovic is set to return to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan after a disastrous 18-month spell with Real Madrid.

It’s reported that the striker, who was signed for an initial fee of €65m in the summer of 2019, as per the Guardian, will return to the side that thrust him into stardom on a loan until the end of the season.

Romano adds that Manchester United shunned the chance to sign Jovic months ago, in the transfer window that closed at the start of October, after being ‘offered’ the services of the Serbian.

Jovic has made just five appearances so far this season, starting on three of these occasions and failing to register a single goal contribution for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Luka Jovic is set to come back to Eintracht Frankfurt from Real Madrid on loan until the end of the season, as per @jfelixdiaz! He’s been offered also to Manchester United months ago but they turned down the chance. Luka is now ‘excited’ for the comeback. ?? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2021

Jovic has started just 11 of his 32 appearances for Los Blancos, the ace’s hopes of making it in Madrid have also been massively hindered by his off-the-pitch antics, which even caused him injury.

After a poor return of just two goals and two assists for Madrid, a return to Frankfurt might be just what Jovic needs, he was phenomenal in the season that earned his big-money move – scoring 27 times and contributing seven assists.

Jovic’s form for the Serbian national team will be another sign to ninth-placed Frankfurt that the ace can get back on track, he’s scored three goals and added two assists in his four caps since he returned to international action for the October and November breaks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer headed into the transfer window with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Odion Ighalo as centre-forward options, after shunning Jovic the Red Devils added experienced world-class star Edinson Cavani to the mix, with it looking like they certainly made the right decision.