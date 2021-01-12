“F*cking nonsense” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers his views on decision to disallow Harry Maguire goal vs Burnley

It’s been said a few times but the only good thing about fans not being allowed into the stadiums just now is being able to hear what’s really being said by those on the pitch.

Harry Maguire was furious that his goal against Burnley was disallowed this evening due to a potential foul as he jumped for the ball, but it also sounds like his manager didn’t agree with the call either:

Solskjaer calls it right, shouting from touchline: “Load of fucking nonsense.” #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 12, 2021

There didn’t seem to be much of a VAR review but it probably goes down as one of those soft calls where it’s the ref’s judgement and therefore not seen as “clear and obvious” but you can be sure we’ll hear more about it if United don’t win this game.