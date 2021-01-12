Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agent of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Unfortunately for them, the prolific Norway international is represented by Mino Raiola, who is not at all keen for his client to end up at Old Trafford after the whole Paul Pogba saga, according to Don Balon.

This could be good news for Real Madrid, who are also linked with Haaland by Don Balon’s report, and the Spanish giants would do well to land the 20-year-old as an ideal long-term replacement for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been missed since his move to Juventus.

Another Don Balon report has strongly linked Haaland with Chelsea, so it could also be that the Blues stand to benefit from Man Utd’s struggles to secure this signing.

Red Devils fans will not be happy to see Raiola making life difficult for them again, though it may also be for the best if they don’t deal with him again.

That could perhaps also serve as a warning for Chelsea, though they’ll surely feel Haaland’s incredible talent makes it worthwhile.

The youngster has a hugely impressive record of 35 goals in 34 games for current club Borussia Dortmund, so one can only imagine what he could do with the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic around him.