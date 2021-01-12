Within the next 48 hours, former Manchester United and Everton star, and England Ladies manager, Phil Neville, will be confirmed as manager for MLS side, Inter Miami.

Neville, 43, was thought to want to lead Team GB in this summer’s Olympic Games, however, the opportunity to get a first crack at management in the men’s game has changed his mind.

That he’ll be working for old friend and ex-team-mate, David Beckham, surely makes the job that much sweeter for him.

“Phil wants to get started,” a source was quoted as telling The Sun.

“This is a great opportunity for him. He’s buzzing.”

After a difficult first season in MLS, where Inter were thrashed 3-0 in the play-offs by Nashville, Beckham will surely be hoping that Neville can succeed where former manager, Diego Alonso, failed.

A March start date for the new campaign is still envisaged, which would give the new man in charge a couple of months to get his feet under the table and get the likes of Gonzalo Higuain dancing to his tune.