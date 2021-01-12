Inter Miami didn’t have the expansion type season that Atlanta United and Los Angeles Football Club experienced in their first year of Major League Soccer.

As a result, David Beckham’s MLS franchise is ready to make changes to make sure that their sophomore season sees them making the MLS Cup Playoffs. They’ll be looking for upgrades at various positions, and one of them is at the goalkeeper.

The Miami Herald reports that The Herons are in discussions with Everton FC over goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. After arriving in July 2019 at Goodison Park on a free transfer, the Denmark international has yet to appear in a match for The Toffees.

Inter Miami in talks with Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. Here are the detailshttps://t.co/XDR5fRryMI #Everton #InterMiamiCF — Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) January 5, 2021

Also, with Robin Olsen firmly in the backup goalkeeper role, it doesn’t look like Lossl will see the pitch anytime soon.

With the UEFA Euro 2020 around the corner and the 31-year-old eyeing a spot on the Denmark National Team, Lossl wants to see the pitch soon, which he could be doing so in the Sunshine State.