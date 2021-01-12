Menu

David Beckham’s Inter Miami in talks over Everton transfer raid

Everton FC
Posted by

Inter Miami didn’t have the expansion type season that Atlanta United and Los Angeles Football Club experienced in their first year of Major League Soccer.

As a result, David Beckham’s MLS franchise is ready to make changes to make sure that their sophomore season sees them making the MLS Cup Playoffs. They’ll be looking for upgrades at various positions, and one of them is at the goalkeeper.

MORE: Phil Neville on verge of Inter Miami move

The Miami Herald reports that The Herons are in discussions with Everton FC over goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. After arriving in July 2019 at Goodison Park on a free transfer, the Denmark international has yet to appear in a match for The Toffees.

More Stories / Latest News
Pochettino could seal transfers of Man United and Barcelona stars in exciting PSG rebuild
Brendan Rodgers hit with injury to key Leicester City figure as Foxes go hunting Premier League’s top two
Mesut Ozil comments on Emile Smith Rowe rise as youngster replaces him in the Arsenal team

Also, with Robin Olsen firmly in the backup goalkeeper role, it doesn’t look like Lossl will see the pitch anytime soon.

With the UEFA Euro 2020 around the corner and the 31-year-old eyeing a spot on the Denmark National Team, Lossl wants to see the pitch soon, which he could be doing so in the Sunshine State.

More Stories David Beckham Everton Inter Miami Jonas Lossl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.