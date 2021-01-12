In a season of difficulties for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp could’ve well done without another headache to deal with.

Ahead of their Premier League and FA Cup double header with Manchester United, the Reds have been notified that one of the players sent out on loan at the beginning of the campaign has been deemed surplus to requirements and will be sent back.

Adam Lewis, 21, was sent to French outfit, Amiens, because his playing time was being severely limited by Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

However, RMC Sport, cited by GetFrenchFootballNews, note that the French club are ending the season-long loan early.

Courrier Picard via Sport Witness suggest that’s because, as far back as November, the player had ‘failed to convince the staff.’

Indeed, he hadn’t even been picked for a match day squad since November 7, which no doubt led to talk of him ‘not wanting to return’ after the midseason break was rife.

RMC Sport journalist, Loic Tanzi, noted on his official Twitter account that the player will return to England, but what Klopp does with him now is anyone’s guess.