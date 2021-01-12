Menu

Juventus working on €10m deal for attacker whose representatives have held talks with Man United and Barcelona, with Real Madrid also keen

According to TuttoMercatoWeb’s chief editor Marco Conterio, Juventus are considering a move for promising Rapid Vienna talent Yusuf Demir, in a deal worth up to €10m.

Conterio reports that Real Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg are also keen on the ace – with the latter’s interest no surprise at all as they participate in the same domestic league as Vienna.

TuttoMercatoWeb’s full report details that Juventus are working on a deal for the 17-year-old that would be worth €10m – including bonuses – with this deal possibly accelerating in the next few hours.

It’s added that Juventus are looking to close a transfer that would see the highly-rated Austrian talent sign a three-year contract, with the option of a further two.

It’s added that tomorrow is an important day for negotiations. This comes as Demir’s representatives have already held talks with Barcelona and Manchester United over a potential transfer.

Demir broke into Vienna’s first-team last term, starting one of his five appearances and netting an assist.

Demir, who primarily features as a central attacking midfielder, but has been deployed on either wing or as a substitute centre-forward, is starting to become an established first-team player for Vienna.

Vienna are still on a winter break from competitive action but the Austrian Under-21s, Demir has made 17 appearances for the first-team this season – but just four have come by way of a start.

Despite that, Demir has still managed to contribute four goals and two assists, a solid return for such a young talent.

Interest is certainly high – and wide – in Demir, it will be interesting to see which club the ace joins with his potential and promising ability leaving him resigned to leaving Vienna in the near future.

