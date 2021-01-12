There’s no doubt whatsoever that Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is European football’s most sought-after player.

The youngster has proved his worth to the French club time and time again, and it’s little wonder that clubs from across the continent want to try and temp him to move on.

Liverpool have long been linked with the striker, and Jurgen Klopp would surely be able to get the best out of the Frenchman.

However, the Merseysiders are destined to be disappointed in their pursuit of the player.

That’s because, according to AS and cited by The Sun, Real Madrid are preparing to sell six of their stars to fund a bid.

Gareth Bale, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic, Marcelo and Brahim Diaz are expected to leave with the club hoping to get between £90m-£135m in return, as well as the cost saving on wages.

More Stories / Latest News Juventus and Roma to begin bidding war for River Plate starlet Chelsea transfer news: Abramovich wants goal machine, big Declan Rice claim, agent hint on Blues star’s future “I sent him back to the academy” – Mourinho sends brutal message to Tottenham wonderkid after debut goal

Mbappe is known to be an admirer of Zinedine Zidane, and should he still be at the helm at the Santiago Bernabeu, that would be a big pull for the player.

Mauricio Pochettino will certainly have something to say about it, though things need to be wrapped up quickly given that Mbappe’s contract ends in the summer of 2022 and he could be negotiating a free transfer away this time next year if PSG decide to play hard ball.