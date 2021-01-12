Liverpool have reportedly turned down the chance to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Barca offered the Reds a possible deal for Griezmann, but that Jurgen Klopp is seemingly not at all interested in landing the France international at the moment.

It remains to be seen if an opportunity like this will come up again, but a new signing up front doesn’t really make sense as an urgent priority for Liverpool anyway.

The Premier League champions already have the excellent trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, while Diogo Jota is another strong option after his fast start to life since moving to Anfield from Wolves in the summer.

Griezmann has also not been at his best at the Nou Camp, looking a shadow of the player who was a joy to watch during his time at Atletico Madrid.

Many Liverpool fans would probably be unconvinced by this signing, even if it’s always tempting to move for a big name like this when they become available.