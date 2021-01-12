Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara picks ‘best friend’ and Man United stopper David de Gea over Alisson Becker with ‘chemistry’ driven ‘dream team’ selection

Liverpool superstar Thiago Alcantara looks to have caused quite the stir with his ‘dream’ five-a-side team selection, as part of the release of his long-awaited #AskThiago Q&A session with Reds fans.

The majority of Thiago’s selections are pretty controversial, considering that he came through in a Barcelona team spurred by one of GOATs in Lionel Messi and a plethora of all-time greats, as well as featuring alongside superstars like Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, whilst also lining up with legendary figures like Sergio Ramos with the Spanish national team.

Thiago, who was signed from Bayern Munich this summer after winning the Champions League in a shock move, did give a very human and valid response to his decisions though.

First up, Thiago selected younger brother Rafinha – which was to be expected, but then he choose Leeds star Rodrigo, LA Galaxy ace Jonathan dos Santos and Manchester United stopper David de Gea.

The maestro kicked off his answer by stating he’d rather pick the players he has the ‘best chemistry’ with – in terms of his ‘best friends’ – over simply the ‘best’ players he’s featured with.

Thiago’s selection, which will come across as bizarre to many can be seen from the 3.24 mark:

#AskThiago is (???????) here! Favourite Beatles song, funniest teammate, dream five-a-side and cooking Scouse ??@Thiago6 answers your questions…

“More than the best players, I will always choose the best chemistry and the best friends I have in football, like my brother Rafinha;”

“Rodrigo Moreno, who plays in Leeds; Jonathan dos Santos who’s with LA Galaxy in the USA; David de Gea, goalkeeper Man U and myself – I think that’s the five-a-side I would choose.”

“The only problem is – somebody has to defend, but it’s okay.”

The decision to select David de Gea will be one that sparks quite the reaction across all forms of the media – especially some expected memes on social platforms – as he’s picked his long-time international teammate over Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker – who is one of the best in the world.

Whilst his selections – bar the obvious Rafinha one, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain before the season started – may gage some reaction but Thiago’s ‘friends’ and ‘chemistry’ explanation is very valid.