Man United are considering offering a huge two-year deal to world class veteran defender this summer

While things are looking pretty rosy at Old Trafford after going clear at the top of the league tonight, it still looks like they need to strengthen the centre of their defence.

There was absolute panic in the backline as Burnley looked to apply some pressure late in the game and they had some good chances to equalise, while United seemed incapable of actually clearing their lines.

It seems to be accepted that Harry Maguire is always going to start so any incoming signing would be expected to partner him, so would an ageing Sergio Ramos really by the answer?

Obviously he’s a top class defender and he would bring leadership and the winning mentality that the club need, but he’s also starting to slow down and injuries have been a real issue in recent years.

That hasn’t stopped reports from Goal which indicate United are contemplating offering him a huge two year deal to move to Old Trafford in the summer when his contract expires in the summer.

It does sound like he wants to stay in Madrid but they are stalling on offering a new contract, while he’s also said to be keen on a two-year contract so that could appeal to him.

You do have to worry that the back-line could be left woefully exposed if it’s Maguire and Ramos at the back, while he’s never going to be a long term option either.

It would certainly be fascinating for the neutral to see, but it’s hard to say that Ramos is really what United need just now.