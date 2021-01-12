Flight today: Man United ace boarding plane ahead of Germany switch

Sky Germany have provided an update on Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s proposed transfer from Manchester United to Bayer Leverkusen.

Fosu-Mensah, now 23-years-old, looks set to leave Man United in search of regular first-team football.

The versatile defender can leave Old Trafford with his head held high knowing that it’s not a lack of quality which has seen him unable to break into the starting eleven, rather injury and rotten luck.

Bayer Leverkusen looks to be the ideal opportunity for him to play and continue his development, and if Sky Germany are to be believed, the deal is edging closer to completion.

Sky Germany report that Fosu-Mensah is flying to Germany today, with his medical likely to take place in a few days time once coronavirus related restrictions are complied with.

The report notes that a four-year deal is being proposed, with the signature along the dotted line seemingly all that remains before this one is officially announced.