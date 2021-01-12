If Man United truly want to be challenging Europe’s elite teams on a consistent basis again in due course, then the forays that they make into the transfer market this winter could prove to be vitally important.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is beginning to confound the critics after taking the Red Devils into second place in the Premier League table in the blink of an eye.

Wins against Burnley and Liverpool in their next two matches and United will have opened up a six-point leader over their nearest rivals.

To keep the momentum building, a decent signing or two would help, and to that end, Defensa Central cited by the Daily Express note that the Old Trafford outfit are in talks with the representatives of highly-rated 17-year-old, Yusuf Demir, from Rapid Vienna.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are also said to be keen, but it looks as if United have stolen a march on the Spanish giants, even though they’re yet to make a concrete offer.