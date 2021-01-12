It was the longest-running transfer saga of the last window, and one that was ultimately doomed to failure.

Manchester United are believed to have agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund wide-man, Jadon Sancho, but the £120m fee which the Bundesliga outfit required was deemed out of United’s reach.

The Red Devils’ disappointment was compounded by an awful run at the beginning of the Premier League season, when things got so bad that many were calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head.

Fortunately, the Norwegian has turned things around, proving that he’s still the right man for the job in the process.

Albeit, he’ll be expecting his board to back him in the transfer market from here on in.

France Football, cited by the Daily Star, have revealed that Dortmund are now prioritising buying a replacement for Sancho, and to that end, Stuttgart’s Tanguy Coulibaly appears to be on their radar.

If there’s a possibility of getting the deal done in January, then United should go all out, because it could be the signing that wins them the title.