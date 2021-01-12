Menu

Manchester United change transfer plans due to “messy” negotiations

Manchester United have reportedly abandoned their transfer plans regarding Moises Caicedo due to the deal looking “too messy” for the club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report explains that the Red Devils had been among the clubs interested in the highly-rated 19-year-old, but they’ve now changed their minds due to the various potential complications involving a number of intermediaries.

MORE: Rio Ferdinand makes exciting prediction about Man Utd wonderkid

Some Man Utd fans may be disappointed by this development, with Caicedo looking like an exciting midfielder, but the report adds that the club have made it a new strategy to target the best teenage talents.

This follows the recent arrival of Amad Diallo, and it could mean United will soon land other similarly big prospects as they look to build for the future.

It will be interesting to see where Caicedo ends up next, but one imagines MUFC could live to regret passing up this opportunity to sign him if he ends up shining for another Premier League club.

  1. Yoyo says:
    January 12, 2021 at 9:15 am

    Get Caicedo quality player and cheap won’t regret.

