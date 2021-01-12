Menu

Man United suffer potential double injury below ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool FC
Manchester United suffered what could be a double injury blow ahead of their top of the table clash with Liverpool at the weekend.

The Red Devils passed champions Liverpool this evening with a win over Burnley, meaning that it’s they who will be top of the pile when the two sides meet on Sunday.

That would have been unthinkable for United fans a month ago, but a remarkable run of form has seen them rise up the table and all the way to the summit.

MORE: (Video) Paul Pogba weighs-in on Harry Maguire’s disallowed goal vs Burnley

It’s made Sunday’s game at Anfield all the more significant, but worryingly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, two key players were not able to get through tonight’s game unscathed.

Just minutes before the full-time whistle, both Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic appeared to pick up muscle injuries, which is the last thing Man United need.

Martial has been unable to match his goal-scoring exploits of the previous Premier League season, but remains a key player, while Matic has re-established himself as an important figure in the side.

Solskjaer faces a nervous wait to learn the severity of the injuries.

