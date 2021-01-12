Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is tipping new signing Amad Diallo to develop into a world class player for the club.

The 18-year-old only recently joined the Red Devils from Atalanta, but has been highly regarded for some time after catching the eye during his time with the Serie A outfit.

Diallo looks an ideal fit for Man Utd’s style of play and could give them something different in the wide positions after linking up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this January.

It remains to be seen if the Ivorian starlet will become a regular for United straight away, but it seems Solskjaer must have a lot of faith in him after neglecting to loan him out, preferring instead to bring him to Old Trafford as soon as possible this winter.

Ferdinand is clearly excited about Diallo’s potential, and fans will be pleased to hear this from a player who knows a thing or two about world class talents after playing alongside so many during his MUFC career.

“We just bought a kid in from Atalanta and hopefully he does something [to boost United’s season],” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“If you see his clips and speak to some of the people at the club that were involved in buying him…. potentially this kid could be an absolute world beater.

“I think that’s the thoughts of Manchester United people that they’ve unearthed…. I’m not going to give him that pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo but nobody knew about Ronaldo when we bought him really other than people in Portugal.

“This kid seems quite similar in that sense. if you see his clips and the way people talk about him then I think the world is his oyster if he applies himself right.”