Read on for the latest Man Utd transfer rumours as we get halfway through the January window, including an update from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils could do with making further changes to their squad as they remain someway off looking like title favourites, even if they are in the race.

One top signing who could undoubtedly make a big difference is long-term target Erling Haaland, who is once again being linked with United this winter.

Reports in Spain claim the club have approached Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, but he’s not keen to work with them again due to the whole Paul Pogba saga.

This could be a blow for United, but fans will hope they can remain in the hunt for the Norway international, who will soon have a €75million release clause at Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, there could be an imminent departure at Old Trafford as reports claim Timothy Fosu-Mensah is on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen.

The young defender hasn’t managed to break into the first-team at United and it makes sense that he could now be on his way out for more playing time.

Finally, Solskjaer has provided an update on MUFC’s potential transfer plans this January, mainly involving a few players who could leave.

“There might be two or three going out because, one, they deserve to play football, for their own good and for their own careers,” the Norwegian tactician said at a press conference.