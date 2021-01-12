Manchester United do something they haven’t done since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time with win against Burnley

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Burnley, the Red Devils have taken the top spot in the Premier League, marking a long-awaited feat fo the side.

As the brilliant Statman Dave notes, this is the first time that the Manchester outfit have sat in first place after playing more than 15 top-flight games since the 2012/13 season.

That campaign was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last before retirement after 27 years of glorious service to the club, of course the Scotsman ended his reign by lifting the Premier League title – his record 13th.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side now sit three points ahead of heated rivals Liverpool, who remain serious contenders to defend their historic first Premier League title this season.

United have made the most of their game in hand but focus must shift to the mammoth clash with the Reds on Sunday, they’ll drop back to second if they lose to Jurgen Klopp and Co.

Manchester United are top of the Premier League having played 15+ games for the first time since 2012/2013. Progress. ? pic.twitter.com/QJAhfQslhf — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 12, 2021

The three main contenders for the title now seem to be Manchester City, United and Liverpool – with unlikely and outside competition from the likes of Leicester, Everton and Spurs.

This feat signals that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has in fact made progress with the side, there have been ups and downs – and there probably will be more of the latter to come.

Brilliant results since the start of 2020 – coinciding with Bruno Fernandes’ red-hot arrival and the likes of Marcus Rashford kicking their game up to the next level – leave the side with hope of ending a barren run since Fergie’s departure.