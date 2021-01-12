Menu

Jose Mourinho destroys Mesut Ozil with savage swipe back at Arsenal star’s transfer comments

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has aimed a savage dig back at Arsenal star Mesut Ozil after he attempted to troll Spurs on Twitter.

Ozil took part in a question and answer session with Arsenal fans last night, in what always makes for interesting reading.

One of the questions he answered was about if he’d like to sign for Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals Tottenham, or if he’d prefer to retire instead.

See his response below, which will have earned him brownie points with Gooners everywhere…

Mourinho, however, has now hit back with possibly an even better dig.

When asked about Ozil’s jokey comment today at his press conference, the Portuguese tactician, who managed the German playmaker at Real Madrid, suggested he wouldn’t even want to sign the player anyway.

“Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?” Mourinho is quoted as saying by football.london.

In fairness, Ozil is not the player he once was, so there’s no guarantee he’d get into the Tottenham team, though we’d actually be curious to see if he could get back to his best after being reunited with Mourinho.

Clearly, however, this is not going to happen, with the Special One perhaps not amused by his former player’s tweet.

  1. Arsenal2win says:
    January 12, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Yet Ozil always form your Real Madrid X1.

  2. chris says:
    January 12, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    As I recall, when they were Manager and player at Real Madrid they had a row at half time. Mourinho raged at Ozil …. ” you think you can make two beautiful passes – and then nothing else for 90 minutes !!” Arsenal have long since found the same.

