It never rains but it pours at Newcastle United it seems.

If there’s not headlines being written by chairman, Mike Ashley, there’s usually something else to fill up the column inches, and on this occasion it’s a broadside from one of the club’s greatest ever goal scorers.

Malcolm McDonald was known as ‘Supermac’ for his exploits in the 1970s, and it’s the plight of one of the Toon’s current strikers that has really got his goat.

“It makes me want to cry,” he said to The Sun.

““He (Callum Wilson) must be the most frustrated man in football. The service he gets, at times, is zero and he must stand there feeling like a spare p**** at a wedding.

“A goalscorer has this hunger gnawing away at them because they want to get on the ball and get an attack moving but that’s rarely happening.

“The fact he’s even got eight goals is amazing – and that’s two more than the highest scorer of last season, Jonjo Shelvey.

“I would ask Steve Bruce: ‘Why have you brought him here in the first place? You are using and abusing the fella’.”

Like all good strikers, Wilson thrives on service, and he can’t be expected to perform miracles if those around him aren’t playing their part.

Though there’s no suggestion that he’s looking for pastures new at this stage, a continued lack of associative play from his team-mates could see the striker taking a look around to see if there’s interest elsewhere.

McDonald, arguably, wouldn’t blame him.