With just under three weeks to go until the closure of the January transfer window, clubs have a little time to secure any targets.

Manchester United have eased towards the top of the table despite not being able to secure the likes of Jadon Sancho in the last window.

It appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have ridden out the storm of poor results at the start of the campaign and, injuries aside, look well placed to push on from this point.

If they’re able to add one or two new faces before January 31, it may give the Red Devils just the boost they need.

However, it seems Solskjaer is perfectly happy with the players he already has in situ.

“I think the signings we made in the summer strengthened the squad really well,” he’s quoted as saying by The Sun.

“Good signings, good characters, good players. January is always difficult but if something comes up you think is a long-term target anyway that’s another scenario.

“But not many teams would like to lose their players in January, so it’s unlikely something will happen on the inside.

“There might be two or three going out because, one, they deserve to play football, for their own good and for their own careers.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pundit suggests changes Premier League could make to prevent football being suspended Newcastle legend says Callum Wilson must feel like ‘the most frustrated man in football’ Offer rejected: Liverpool turn down chance to sign Barcelona star

It’s a dangerous game to be playing, however, if the Red Devils can finish the season strongly, the Norwegian will be justified in his decision making.