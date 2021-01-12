Barcelona continue their preparations for the Spanish Super Cup and a fixture against Real Sociedad this Wednesday.

As is so often the case now, any opportunity to wring a little more money out of supporters is taken, and to that end, the club are releasing yet another new training shirt.

This one has a number of squares in different colours; red, yellow, light and dark blue, arranged in a swirling pattern.

It’s something a little different but will no doubt prove popular.

Barcelona’s brand new training kit ? What do you think? ? pic.twitter.com/PZnkAcyDA6 — Goal (@goal) January 12, 2021

Image from Goal.com.