Barcelona continue their preparations for the Spanish Super Cup and a fixture against Real Sociedad this Wednesday.
As is so often the case now, any opportunity to wring a little more money out of supporters is taken, and to that end, the club are releasing yet another new training shirt.
This one has a number of squares in different colours; red, yellow, light and dark blue, arranged in a swirling pattern.
It’s something a little different but will no doubt prove popular.
Barcelona’s brand new training kit ?
What do you think? ? pic.twitter.com/PZnkAcyDA6
— Goal (@goal) January 12, 2021
Image from Goal.com.