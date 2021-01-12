Menu

Photo: Chelsea loanee awarded the Man of the Match award after huge performance this evening

Ethan Ampadu is incredibly highly rated when you consider he hasn’t played a lot of football in his career, but a loan move to Sheffield United looked like the perfect chance to develop as a regular starter for a Premier League side.

Obviously it’s not gone well for them but they did have the bonus of playing against Newcastle United tonight, and Ampadu was given the Man of the Match award after a huge performance in their 1-0 win:

 

Newcastle fans won’t need to be reminded that they were the only team to lose to Derby County in their record-breaking 07/08 season, so they’ll be hopeful that Sheffield United go on a run now to prevent that stat being dredged up on a regular basis.

