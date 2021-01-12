Man United stars risk Premier League wrath by ignoring repeated celebration guidance after Paul Pogba goal

Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly have risked the wrath of the Premier League by ignoring the repeated calls for socially distanced goal celebrations.

As reported by Sky Sports just a few days ago, the Premier League and PGMOL have requested that match officials remind players of their responsibilities to social distancing when it comes to mid-pandemic goal celebrations.

The suggestion is that it’s not such a good look for the league and English football as a whole to have players hugging after finding the back of the net, with millions watching from home told that social distancing is enforced by law.

That guidance was clearly ignored by Manchester United stars Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly, who celebrated face-to-face with a handshake after the former found the back of the net against Burnley at Turf Moor this evening.

Have a look for yourself, with the pair’s celebration being included at the end of the clip below. There’s bending the rules, then there’s breaking them in a manner as blatant as this…