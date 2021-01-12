Paris Saint-Germain’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino could be in charge of arguably the best XI in world football next season if the club get their way in the transfer market.

According to Don Balon, PSG are targeting the signings of both Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi for next season in a stunning swoop.

The Ligue 1 giants already have big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on their books, so adding Pogba and Messi to that squad would be pretty incredible.

Pochettino is also likely to be an upgrade on previous manager Thomas Tuchel, who recently lost his job at the Parc des Princes, so it will be intriguing to see what the Argentine can achieve with players like this.

Even if there are doubts about Pogba and Messi at the moment, with neither player really at the top of their game, it seems likely they could rediscover their best form under a coach like Pochettino.

Pogba in particular could also perhaps benefit from leaving the Premier League for the less competitive Ligue 1 after never quite looking the right fit for Man Utd.

It would be a shame to see Messi leave Barca after an entire career at the Nou Camp, but the club is not what it once was and you can’t blame him for seeking a new challenge before the end of his career.