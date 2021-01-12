Real Madrid flop set to leave the club 18 months after £52.4M transfer

According to an exclusive report by Serbian report Republika, Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic has agreed to sign for former side Eintracht Frankfurt for the remainder of the season.

Jovic signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019, for what Sky Sports reported to be a £52.4M deal. For a striker who made mincemeat of defences, including Chelsea’s at the age of just 21, that price was entirely justified.

However, he has scored just two goals in 32 appearances for Los Blancos, having netted 27 goals in the 48 appearances prior to the transfer. It’s safe to say that he has fallen short of expectations at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Republika are to be believed, his Real Madrid ordeal has now come to an end, with Jovic on the verge of re-joining Eintracht Frankfurt on-loan until the end of the season.

It looks like a wise move for all involved. Jovic will no doubt feel more comfortable at his former hunting ground – perhaps it will be the spark he needs to discover his best form.