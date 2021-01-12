Menu

Real Mallorca duo sensationally sacked following arrest for breaking coronavirus restrictions

According to Marca, two Real Mallorca players have been SACKED by the club after ending up in handcuffs after breaking curfew.

The island of Mallorca is under tough restrictions at current in their efforts to battle coronavirus.

As reported by the Majorca Daily Bulletin, it has been suggested by those in charge that their level 4 restrictions, with the island currently at their highest alert level, could last until the end of January.

Significantly, the restrictions include a 10pm curfew.

Marca report that two Real Mallorca players, Bryan Reyna and Samu Alex Pinto, have been sacked by the club after they were caught by the authorities breaking the curfew.

As mentioned in the report, both players were briefly arrested and have received their punishment in due course, from both the police and Real Mallorca.

The Spanish outfit have been firm in their dealing with this incident. You wonder how many players would be left in the Premier League if they were all sacked after rule breaches!

